With 24 days until the season opener, the University of Hawaii football team is beginning full dress rehearsals today on the Manoa campus.

After two practices equipped in helmets and another adding small shoulder padding known as shells, the Rainbow Warriors will be in full gear for today’s fifth practice of preseason training.

During the first four practices, the Warriors employed what they referred to as “thud mode,” in which defenders used wrap-up techniques instead of take-down tackles. The thuds are likely to be more pronounced in full pads.

“One of the things about football is football is a contact sport,” head coach Todd Graham said, emphasizing “there is a safe way to do that.”

While stressing that the Warriors “need to block and we need to tackle,” Graham said, a focus will be on teaching correct technique and instilling mental discipline. “Tough people come out of tough times,” Graham said. “You get to train that way. These guys have embraced that. These kids are physical. That’s one thing I knew coming here.”

The Warriors are sporting T-shirts with "THT.

“You’ve got to be tougher than hell,” safety Eugene Ford said, “that 1%. We’re going to do what other people have not, whether it’s running to the ball or, you know, every little detail.”

Rainbow Warriors on final approach

Graham acknowledged there are about 15 players set to rejoin the Warriors after completing trans-Pacific protocol.

On Aug. 10, the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, announced the postponement of the 2020 season. With most classes moved to online instruction, several players were allowed to return to the mainland to train.

The players came back to Hawaii following last Thursday’s announcement the season will start on Oct. 24.

The Warriors could be at full strength by this weekend.

Graham finally under center

Because of the pandemic, Graham, who was hired as UH coach in January, did not conduct a full football practice with the Warriors until the past Friday. But Graham knows that the expectations still remain high.

“I don’t see any free passes,” Graham said. “I always say, ‘this is the United States of America. It’s about winning championships.’ That’s what I came here to do. I didn’t come here to go to a bowl game. I didn’t come here to be 7-5 or whatever. I came here to win championships. I think the players deserve those expectations. I think the people buying tickets deserve those expectations. I have no problem with those expectations. I know it’s an abbreviated year, but I tell you what, it’s not to me. Every day we’re focused on one thing, and that’s teaching these kids how to live a championship life and winning championships. We want to be playing for that (Mountain West) championship on Dec. 19.”