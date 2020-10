Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pacific Audio & Communications Hawaii has hired Pono Nauka as general manager of Oahu operations. Nauka has more than 20 years of experience in the custom electronics integration field, including sales, operations, programming, engineering, documentation and installation.

Hawaii Literacy has announced the hiring of Jill Takasaki Canfield as executive director. Canfield most recently served as the director of dual language and international programs at Maryknoll School and executive director for the Pacific and Asian Affairs Council. Hawaii Literacy is a non-profit organization that serves more than 3,000 people per year as they learn the basic literacy skills they need to apply for jobs, read books, help their kids with homework and more.

