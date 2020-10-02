comscore Off the News: Big enforcement day for feds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Big enforcement day for feds

  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

In a busy Wednesday for the feds — there were also mega fines against a Hawaii telcom company and a charge in a chemical weapon plot — law enforcement arrested Martin Kao, CEO of Martin Defense Group, formerly Navatek LLC, on bank fraud and money laundering counts. Read more

