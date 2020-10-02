Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Big enforcement day for feds Today Updated 6:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In a busy Wednesday for the feds — there were also mega fines against a Hawaii telcom company and a charge in a chemical weapon plot — law enforcement arrested Martin Kao, CEO of Martin Defense Group, formerly Navatek LLC, on bank fraud and money laundering counts. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In a busy Wednesday for the feds — there were also mega fines against a Hawaii telcom company and a charge in a chemical weapon plot — law enforcement arrested Martin Kao, CEO of Martin Defense Group, formerly Navatek LLC, on bank fraud and money laundering counts. The charges were that Kao fraudulently secured more than $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds and transferred $2 million to his personal account. So much pandemic money went out so quickly this spring — could more cases be coming? Previous Story Letters: Trump avoided taxes, just like the rest of us; Hirono shows no aloha for high court nominee; Training in Hawaii crucial to preparedness