Off the News: Big enforcement day for feds

In a busy Wednesday for the feds — there were also mega fines against a Hawaii telcom company and a charge in a chemical weapon plot — law enforcement arrested Martin Kao, CEO of Martin Defense Group, formerly Navatek LLC, on bank fraud and money laundering counts. The charges were that Kao fraudulently secured more than $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds and transferred $2 million to his personal account. So much pandemic money went out so quickly this spring — could more cases be coming?