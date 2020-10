Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cades Schutte has announced that partner Jeffrey S. Portnoy has been elected to Hawaii’s Judicial Selection Commission and 2021 Hawaii Chapter President for the American Board of Trial Advocates. The Hawaii Judicial Selection Commission is made up of nine members, with no more than four licensed attorneys serving at a time, who are responsible for reviewing and evaluating applications for all of the state’s judicial vacancies and voting to select qualified nominees. Members serve a staggered six-year term. ABOTA is made up of 7,600 experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to preserving and promoting the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Portnoy has been practicing law at Cades Schutte as a civil litigator since 1972.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.