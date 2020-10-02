Rearview Mirror: Prince of Wales visited Hawaii, surfed with Duke
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM
Edward, the Prince of Wales, wearing a Moana shirt, took to the sea in Duke Kahanamoku’s outrigger canoe in 1920.
COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM
Duke Kahanamoku, right, pushes Prince Edward into a wave.
COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM
Kahanamoku gave the prince canoe rides and surfing lessons.
