comscore Rearview Mirror: Prince of Wales visited Hawaii, surfed with Duke | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Prince of Wales visited Hawaii, surfed with Duke

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM Edward, the Prince of Wales, wearing a Moana shirt, took to the sea in Duke Kahanamoku’s outrigger canoe in 1920.

    COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM

    Edward, the Prince of Wales, wearing a Moana shirt, took to the sea in Duke Kahanamoku’s outrigger canoe in 1920.

  • COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM Duke Kahanamoku, right, pushes Prince Edward into a wave.

    COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM

    Duke Kahanamoku, right, pushes Prince Edward into a wave.

  • COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM Kahanamoku gave the prince canoe rides and surfing lessons.

    COURTESY SHERATON WAIKIKI HOTEL HISTORICAL ROOM

    Kahanamoku gave the prince canoe rides and surfing lessons.

There are often news stories about Edward, the Prince of Wales, who gave up the British throne for Wallis Simpson, the woman he loved. Read more

Previous Story
Foodland to open in Kahala on Nov. 11 with new concept

Scroll Up