comscore Barrientes brothers to show their skills on national television | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Barrientes brothers to show their skills on national television

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

They were born in the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children 13 minutes apart and for most of their 18 years the Barrientes twins, Chavez and Angel, have stayed in stride. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up