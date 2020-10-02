comscore Mountain West schedule gives University of Hawaii Warriors a decent season opener at Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mountain West schedule gives University of Hawaii Warriors a decent season opener at Fresno State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • COURTESY UH ATHLETICS Hawaii isn’t practicing at the moment, but it knows that its first opponent will be at Fresno State on Oct. 24.

    COURTESY UH ATHLETICS

    Hawaii isn’t practicing at the moment, but it knows that its first opponent will be at Fresno State on Oct. 24.

Putting faces to places, the Mountain West Conference announced the football matchups for the coming eight-game regular season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up