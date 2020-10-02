comscore Sony Open still working out details, but the show will go on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Sony Open still working out details, but the show will go on

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Sony Open in Hawaii will have a different look for its “re-imagined” 2021 COVID-19 era event, including a bubble concept for players and essential personnel, officials said. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up