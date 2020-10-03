comscore Drive up at Aloha Stadium to register to vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Drive up at Aloha Stadium to register to vote

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The state is urging eligible voters to register for the Nov. 3 general election by signing up from the safety of their vehicles at Aloha Stadium from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Prince of Wales visited Hawaii, surfed with Duke

Scroll Up