Seawall expansion along property tied to former President Obama runs into strong opposition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Seawall expansion along property tied to former President Obama runs into strong opposition

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 27 The Oahu chapter of the Surfrider Foundation called for the removal of the seawall fronting the Waimanalo property tied to former President Barack Obama on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 28 About a dozen people testified Friday in opposition of expanding the seawall in front of property in Waimanalo tied to former President Barack Obama. Above, the ocean has overtaken sand nearby at Pahonu Pond.

Plans to overhaul a seawall to protect a Waimanalo property with ties to former President Barack Obama ran into public opposition on Friday, with the Oahu chapter of the Surfrider Foundation going so far as to advocate for the complete removal of the wall so that the beach could be restored. Read more

