Seawall expansion along property tied to former President Obama runs into strong opposition
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 27
The Oahu chapter of the Surfrider Foundation called for the removal of the seawall fronting the Waimanalo property tied to former President Barack Obama on Friday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 28
About a dozen people testified Friday in opposition of expanding the seawall in front of property in Waimanalo tied to former President Barack Obama. Above, the ocean has overtaken sand nearby at Pahonu Pond.