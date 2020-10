Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The president’s coronavirus infection, despite rigorous daily testing of everyone in his circle at the White House, underscores the limits of testing to protect against new infectious exposure.

Negative test results are virtually no protection over time. They are nothing more than a snapshot, good to measure the subject’s past exposure but no protection against any new viral contacts. Any gap in time between tests is an opportunity for infection.

This is why the proposed testing regime set to begin on Oct. 15 may allow people who don’t have obvious symptoms within the three-day window, to come into Hawaii without being quarantined. We should maintain the current 14-day quarantine and require at least one more confirmation test during the 14-day confinement.

Michael Long

Hauula

Bring in BinaxNOW tests for waivers

The Trump administration has announced plans to ship millions of the Abbott Labs’ $5 antigen- based BinaxNOW tests to all 50 states. Hawaii needs to accept results from this 15-minute test as grounds for quarantine waivers.

The 97.1% sensitivity and 98.5% specificity ratings are actually a bit better than those for the previously approved ID NOW tests. Accuracy can be improved to over 99% by performing two tests instead of one on each patient.

Barney Wilson

Laie

Opening up Hawaii to tourists dangerous

As a longtime resident of Oahu currently in Washington, D.C., I’ve closely followed the reports and data of cases, deaths and those newly diagnosed with COVID-19.

It’s terrifying to imagine that starting Oct. 15, the floodgates will open again to tourists. I want to move home, but I’m not willing to risk my health or my island community until I know it’s safe.

Seventy-two hours and a coronavirus test isn’t an assurance. Even our president, who is tested regularly and had no symptoms or concerns, tested positive last week. It makes no sense that anyone who takes a test can come visit. I’d argue that you don’t really know what they are bringing without being able to monitor them for a minimum of two weeks.

Why introduce something you can’t take back? It’s like a wildfire that won’t be extinguished easily. I fear for my island home.

Ingrid Middleton

Burke, Va.

Trump showed why he can’t be president

After watching the “presidential” debates I feel battered, ashamed and embarrassed to be an American. President Donald Trump refused to follow any of the rules of formal debate, spouted off like a drunken bull in a china shop. Never once did he espouse any real plan of action for how he could make the country a better place, answer any of the specific questions posed to him, or take any responsibility for the mess this country is in.

He demonstrated his true self, a breaker of rules, a pathological narcissistic, petty man who has no place and no ability to be the president of this country.

Adele Wilson

Kailua

Will Brookfield shortchange city?

Honolulu should be aware of three things before granting Brookfield a variance to build five 400-foot towers above Ala Moana Shopping Center (“Amendments to a plan could create 400-foot towers at Ala Moana Center,” Star-Advertiser, June 19).

First, Honolulu might be liable for reducing the property values of mauka residents by violating their “reasonable expectation” that the longstanding 150-foot height restriction protects their views.

Second, Brookfield will make three to four times the normal apartment building profit (7%) because the shopping center pays for the land and there is a 100-200% rent premium from its unique oceanfront location. Maybe 28%-plus profit?

Third, Brookfield’s offer to provide affordable rents on 21% of the building’s units is deceptive. These would be less than 7% of the building’s income-generating floor space. Since rents pay the construction cost, they just reduce the profit a bit. Instead of 28%, Brookfield would make 26%.

Honolulu should hire a real estate investment specialist to determine the true costs and benefits of this variance. Then the city can knowledgeably negotiate or cancel a deal to benefit Honolulu ohana.

Brad Frye

Palolo

UH sports teams should stop for now

Please explain to me how any University of Hawaii sports team, let alone football, is allowed to practice at this time, considering the current rules about gathering and the pandemic on Oahu: No outdoor organized sports are allowed at the moment.

What does our lieutenant governor, a doctor, have to say about this? Does UH get a special exemption from the rules while us ordinary folks get ticketed for rules that hardly make any common sense?

Group sports are not allowed until we reach Tier 4. Most UH athletic programs are group sports, last time I checked. It’s just another instance of the big money talking while ordinary citizens pay the price, with politics, not science, running the show.

Don’t get me wrong. I want UH sports and all sports to return as soon as possible, but they should follow the same rules as everyone else.

Bret Fisher

Makiki

