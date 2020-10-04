K-Drama: Se-hyun meets with his old flame on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 35

6:40 p.m. today

Se-hyun meets with his old flame Yeon-joo. Yeon-joo apologizes for how she behaved. Young-ran feels uncomfortable around Soo-mi.

Episode 36

7:45 p.m. today

Tae-hee is shocked at Na-young’s note and rushes over to Se-jun’s. Tae-hee confronts Hae-gyung and says she wants a solution. Na-young and Se-jun look for a house together.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 41-42

7:45 p.m. Monday

Soon-nam, Yu-min and Joon-young have peaceful family time. Envious of this, Se-hee insists on spending time with Joon-young. Se-hee is appalled at how Yu-min rescued Soon-nam from an accident. Joon-young shouts at Se-hee, telling Se-hee to leave Jukhyunjae. Yu-min burns Soon-nam’s belongings. Bok-hee treats Se-hee with disrespect.

Episodes 43-44

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Bok-hee falls into a coma after the accident. Everyone is shocked to learn that Bok-hee and Joon-young were in an auto accident. Se-hee asks Yu-min to go on a trip, all the while trembling with fear. Yu-min asks for Joon-young when he returns from the trip. Upon hearing there are no witnesses, Se-hee tries to get rid of the evidence. Soon-nam and the family rush to the hospital hearing Bok-hee is in critical condition. Yu-min is in deep sorrow over losing Joon-young.

“Alice”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

While researching the 1992 case involving Lee Se-hoon, Jin-gyeom gets closer to the truth. Meanwhile, Tae-yi confronts Min-hyuk about why she and Seo-jin became targets for murder by time travelers from the future.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jin-gyeom brings Tae-yi into his childhood home to protect her from the time traveler who is after her. Meanwhile, Min-hyuk seeks out the 1992 killer and learns a shocking truth that enrages him.

“Do You Like Brahms?”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Friday

The friendships that Song-ah and Joon-young tried hard to protect are starting to unravel to the point of no return, while Chairwoman Nah makes a shocking proposal to Hyun-ho. Meanwhile, Joon-young was compelled to give Song-ah a call.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jung-kyung knew before anyone that Song-ah’s feelings for Joon-young were more than just friendship. Meanwhile, while getting relationship advice during a company dinner, Song-ah realizes how she feels and makes a bold confession.

