Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Se-hyun meets with his old flame on 'That's the Way It Is' By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

This week's synopses of Korean dramas televised on KBFD TV.

This week's synopses "That's the Way It Is" Episode 35 6:40 p.m. today Se-hyun meets with his old flame Yeon-joo. Yeon-joo apologizes for how she behaved. Young-ran feels uncomfortable around Soo-mi. Episode 36 7:45 p.m. today Tae-hee is shocked at Na-young's note and rushes over to Se-jun's. Tae-hee confronts Hae-gyung and says she wants a solution. Na-young and Se-jun look for a house together. "Teacher Oh Soon-nam" Episodes 41-42 7:45 p.m. Monday Soon-nam, Yu-min and Joon-young have peaceful family time. Envious of this, Se-hee insists on spending time with Joon-young. Se-hee is appalled at how Yu-min rescued Soon-nam from an accident. Joon-young shouts at Se-hee, telling Se-hee to leave Jukhyunjae. Yu-min burns Soon-nam's belongings. Bok-hee treats Se-hee with disrespect. Episodes 43-44 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Bok-hee falls into a coma after the accident. Everyone is shocked to learn that Bok-hee and Joon-young were in an auto accident. Se-hee asks Yu-min to go on a trip, all the while trembling with fear. Yu-min asks for Joon-young when he returns from the trip. Upon hearing there are no witnesses, Se-hee tries to get rid of the evidence. Soon-nam and the family rush to the hospital hearing Bok-hee is in critical condition. Yu-min is in deep sorrow over losing Joon-young. "Alice" Episode 7 7:45 p.m. Wednesday While researching the 1992 case involving Lee Se-hoon, Jin-gyeom gets closer to the truth. Meanwhile, Tae-yi confronts Min-hyuk about why she and Seo-jin became targets for murder by time travelers from the future. Episode 8 7:45 p.m. Thursday Jin-gyeom brings Tae-yi into his childhood home to protect her from the time traveler who is after her. Meanwhile, Min-hyuk seeks out the 1992 killer and learns a shocking truth that enrages him. "Do You Like Brahms?" Episode 5 7:45 p.m. Friday The friendships that Song-ah and Joon-young tried hard to protect are starting to unravel to the point of no return, while Chairwoman Nah makes a shocking proposal to Hyun-ho. Meanwhile, Joon-young was compelled to give Song-ah a call. Episode 6 7:45 p.m. Saturday Jung-kyung knew before anyone that Song-ah's feelings for Joon-young were more than just friendship. Meanwhile, while getting relationship advice during a company dinner, Song-ah realizes how she feels and makes a bold confession. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.