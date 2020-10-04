comscore On the Scene with Henry Kapono | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Scene with Henry Kapono

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:25 p.m.
    Henry Kapono.

Just last weekend, the multi-Hoku Award-winning artist resumed his 27-year Sunday afternoon engagement at Duke’s Waikiki at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort. Read more

