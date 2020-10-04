On the Scene with Henry Kapono

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Henry Kapono Ka‘aihue — known professionally as Henry Kapono — was born in his family’s home in Kapahulu. He grew up in the neighborhood, then went to Punahou School on a full athletic scholarship from seventh grade through graduation. Kapono got his first electric guitar about the same time he started at Punahou. He has been a musician ever since.

In 1973 Kapono was introduced to Cecilio Rodriguez. Performing as Cecilio & Kapono, they became one of the biggest acts in Hawaii music history.

Kapono released his first album as a solo artist in 1981. It was the start of a productive career as a performer, songwriter and recording artist that continues to this day.

Kapono celebrated his 72nd birthday Sept. 21 with the release of a six-song digital download project titled “Sunny Town.” For more information on the project, visit henrykapono.com.

And just last weekend, the multi-Hoku Award-winning artist resumed his 27-year Sunday afternoon engagement at Duke’s Waikiki at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

With COVID-19 still with us, and all the election year unpleasantness to deal with, this is a perfect time for six cheerful songs describing life in an ideal Hawaii. What inspired them?

With all that’s going on now I have to kind of fantasize on what (Hawaii) was like and what it would be like and where we are at the moment. Those thoughts gave me hope and gave me something to keep me in a positive and uplifting mood. I wanted to share that with people who listen to my music.

Songs you wrote for Cecilio & Kapono have been considered island classics for almost 50 years. Looking back, does it amaze you at all that you wrote them in your early 20s?

When I wrote them I wasn’t thinking about them becoming classics. Writing was easy at that time because we were in that space in time, but I just keep writing. I love writing. If I hit on something again, that’s great. If I don’t, that’s great too.

“Stand in the Light,” which you wrote and recorded in 1981, was ahead of the advent of Jawaiian music in Hawaii by at least five years. How did you discover Jamaican rhythms and reggae music?

I saw the (Jamaican) movie, “The Harder They Come,” in ’73 or ’74, and I always remembered it. When Cee and I split up (in the ’70s), I had an opportunity to do my (first) solo album and that was one of the first songs I wrote for it. I really wanted it to have that reggae feel.

Cecilio & Kapono never did anything political, but you have as a solo artist. Did you have any concerns when you wrote “Broken Promise” in 1991 that people might not accept Kapono of Cecilio & Kapono getting into political issues?

No. I did it because I had something to say. I read the article in the Wall Street Journal (about mismanagement in the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands) and I said to myself that it was time for me to say something about it.

You have also been a pioneer in recording Hawaiian standards as hard rock. Where did that idea come from?

People would ask when I was going to do a Hawaiian album. I started playing “Na Ali‘i,” which is one of my favorite songs by Kui Lee — but playing a rock version. Then I decided to do “The Wild Hawaiian” album, playing Hawaiian music but my way.

“The Wild Hawaiian” won a Hoku Award in 2007. Thirteen years later, what’s next?

I’m starting work on more music next week. My wife asked me if we should do an album and I told her I have 22 songs. After that I want to do the classics that I grew up with. I’m looking forward to that as well.

