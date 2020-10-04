comscore UH-Manoa plans apartment towers with below-market rents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

UH-Manoa plans apartment towers with below-market rents

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.
  • COURTESY NAC ARCHITECTURE New rental apartments planned for UH-Manoa students and faculty will include retail spaces.

  • COURTESY NAC ARCHITECTURE A conceptual design for a University of Hawaii multifamily housing project that is proposed for a site on Dole Street.

The envisioned apartments with their own bathrooms and kitchenettes and, possibly, partial furnishings contrast with existing student housing on the Manoa campus almost entirely comprising dorms with communal bathrooms. Read more

