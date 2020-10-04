Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 4, 2020
While vacationing in Pahrump, Nev., near Las Vegas, Honolulu resident Walter Tokushige found the Aloha Ink Tattoo parlor in February.
In April, Thom Kaumeyer of Makaha Valley discovered the Ohana restaurant while on a bike ride in the Nakahara-ku neighborhood in Kanagawa, Japan.
On a visit to his childhood neighborhood in the Cholon (Chinatown) district of Saigon, Vietnam, Kapolei resident Kishin Gopani spotted the Kawaii retail store in February.
