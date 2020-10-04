comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 4, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life — Oct. 4, 2020

  • COURTESY JANICE LUM While vacationing in Pahrump, Nev., near Las Vegas, Honolulu resident Walter Tokushige found the Aloha Ink Tattoo parlor in February.

  • COURTESY LORI KAUMEYER In April, Thom Kaumeyer of Makaha Valley discovered the Ohana restaurant while on a bike ride in the Nakahara-ku neighborhood in Kanagawa, Japan.

  • COURTESY TU-ANH GOPANI On a visit to his childhood neighborhood in the Cholon (Chinatown) district of Saigon, Vietnam, Kapolei resident Kishin Gopani spotted the Kawaii retail store in February.

