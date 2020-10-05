comscore State nears ownership of Doris Duke’s former boat basin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State nears ownership of Doris Duke’s former boat basin

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The breakwater near Cromwell’s lagoon in Kahala.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The breakwater near Cromwell’s lagoon in Kahala.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers made their way to the ocean on Sept. 25 at the breakwater near Cromwell’s lagoon in Kahala.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers made their way to the ocean on Sept. 25 at the breakwater near Cromwell’s lagoon in Kahala.

The state has tentatively agreed to accept the Doris Duke Foundation of Islamic Art’s offer of up to $1 million to underwrite the cost of dismantling a breakwater that protects a popular swimming cove at the late heiress’ former Black Point estate, but it’s unclear whether the controversial project will happen. Read more

