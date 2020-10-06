comscore Off the News: You can still register to vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: You can still register to vote

  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.

If you missed Monday’s deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, all is not lost. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: UH executives take a pay cut

Scroll Up