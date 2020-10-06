Off the News: You can still register to vote

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you missed Monday’s deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, all is not lost. Hawaii’s law allows for same-day voting registration — in person, with valid ID, at a voter service center that will open for walk-in voting from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2. On Oahu, those would be Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale.

In August, 51% of registered voters here cast a primary election ballot, better turnout than in recent years. But Hawaii can, and should, do better. So starting Oct. 20, yet-unregistered residents can sign up then vote at City Hall. And for all those already registered, remember to vote, either in person or by mail. It’s that important.

Hawaii counts with the Census

The U.S. Census Bureau’s once-a-decade head count appears to be wrapping up, as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross recently said that Monday was the target completion date. According to a tracking of Census response rates, Hawaii is among more than one dozen states in which 99.9% of households have been counted. Among the responses, nearly 63% responded online, by mail or over the phone; about 37% waited until workers knocked on their doors.

A strong response rate is critical for the islands as funding for federal programs in operation here — such as Medicare and Medicaid, nutritional assistance, housing vouchers, roads and transportation upgrades — is Census-dependent.