By Request: Balancing good nutrition with favorite flavors

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Baked orange chicken is among the menu items that chef Royce Arakaki created for residents of ‘Ilima at Leihano.

Royce Arakaki’s first job in food service, making takeout sushi as a high-schooler, taught him a couple of things. Read more

