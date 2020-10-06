The Electric Kitchen: Meal delivery, with a side of kokua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With more than 40 years of service to Oahu’s communities, Hawaii Meals on Wheels provides hot, nutritious meals to kupuna and individuals with disabilities, delivered to their homes. Read more

With more than 40 years of service to Oahu’s communities, Hawaii Meals on Wheels provides hot, nutritious meals to kupuna and individuals with disabilities, delivered to their homes. The organization’s delivery volunteers also do wellness checks, helping preserve clients’ independence at home. Since its humble beginnings in 1979 with six clients, six volunteers and $25, Meals on Wheels grew to serve more than 95,000 meals in 2019, with 450 volunteers and nearly 55 routes throughout Oahu.

During this time of social distancing and seclusion from loved ones, more than 200 Hawaiian Electric employee volunteers and their families created 1,992 handmade greeting cards to include with recipients’ meals, to offer good will with food.

For information on qualifying to receive meals or helping as a volunteer, visit hmow.org or call 988-6747.

This week’s recipes are compliments of Hawaii Meals on Wheels’ board of directors.

EASY SHOYU CHICKEN

1 cup sugar

1 cup low-sodium shoyu

3 pieces star anise

3 ginger slices (about 1-inch each)

12 large bone-in skinless chicken thighs

Parsley, for garnish

In large pot, stir together sugar, shoyu, star anise and ginger. Add chicken. Bring to a boil, then turn down heat and simmer 20-30 minutes.

Garnish with parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 520 calories, 12 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 280 mg cholesterol, 1,800 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 34 g sugar, 63 g protein.

SHRIMP TOAST

Oil for frying

1 pound shrimp, cleaned, shelled and finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

1 stalk green onion, chopped

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon shoyu

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 stalks Chinese parsley, minced

8 slices white sandwich bread, lightly toasted and cut into bite-size pieces

In deep frying pan, heat oil to 400 degrees. In large bowl, combine shrimp, egg, sugar, oyster sauce, green onion, cornstarch, shoyu, salt and parsley.

Spread on toast, then carefully place pieces in pan, mixture side down. Cook about 2 minutes, turning once, until golden. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 16 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 135 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 3 g sugar, 18 g protein.

FRESH MANGO CAKE

>> Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup chopped nuts

>> Cake:

4 cups chopped fresh ripe mango (substitute frozen mango)

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg (optional)

1/2 teaspoon allspice (optional)

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

>> To make topping: In a small bowl, combine ingredients; set aside.

>> To make cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

In large bowl, combine mango and brown sugar; set aside.

In a separate large bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and spices. Mix into mango mixture. Add eggs, butter, vanilla, raisins and nuts. Mix well and pour into baking pan.

Sprinkle topping over cake and bake 45 minutes. Cool before serving. Serves 18.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 330 calories, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 57 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 44 g sugar, 4 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.