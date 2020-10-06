comscore Mayor Kirk Caldwell suggests circumventing HART on alternate rail plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mayor Kirk Caldwell suggests circumventing HART on alternate rail plan

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell blasted the rail project’s undisclosed plans to build the final segment to Ala Moana, defended his fourth-quarter audible to withdraw the city’s support and, in the process, won the encouragement of several City Council members on Monday to help get the project on track in Caldwell’s final three months in office. Read more

