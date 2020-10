Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finance Insurance has appointed Paula Powell, most recently Finance Insurance’s vice president of operations, as interim president and COO, effective Sept. 1, 2020. This follows the recent retirement of Melvin Young, president of the company. Powell has been in the insurance industry for 38 years. She started at Pacific Insurance and transferred to National Union and later AIG Hawaii Insurance Company, where she served as a customer service representative in a fresh and uniquely designed insurance call center. Eight years later, she went to Hawaii Insurance Consultants, where she successfully developed support services for independent agents. She also served twice on the agency management system planning and implementation team.

