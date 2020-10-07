University of Hawaii offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne excited to see what QB Chevan Cordeiro can do
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY UH ATHLETICS
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne excited for the season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree