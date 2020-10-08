comscore City Council passes entrance fee increase at Hanauma Bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council passes entrance fee increase at Hanauma Bay

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28 Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve .

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28

    Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve .

Two Honolulu City Council measures to help restoration efforts at the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, including a significant increase in entrance and parking fees for visitors, were passed on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Corrections

Scroll Up