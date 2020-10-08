comscore Ko Olina bans public from lagoon beaches | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ko Olina bans public from lagoon beaches

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • COURTESY RODNEY AJIFU Access to Ko Olina Marina with its public boat ramp has been closed to public recreational and fishing boaters since March.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Beginning next month only residents and hotel guests will be able to use the four Ko Olina lagoons. Above, Ko Olina Beach Villas.

Ko Olina Resort plans to ban the public from using three of its four lagoons starting next month, reserving their use for hotel guests and condominium owners. Read more

