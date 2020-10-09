Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Conserve water, for now and later Today Updated 7:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s not news that the Board of Water Supply wants us to conserve water: It’s the agency’s constant refrain. But with this year’s lack of rain creating drought conditions, the aquifers aren’t being recharged as usual, and BWS is especially concerned. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s not news that the Board of Water Supply wants us to conserve water: It’s the agency’s constant refrain. But with this year’s lack of rain creating drought conditions, the aquifers aren’t being recharged as usual, and BWS is especially concerned. BWS offers seven suggestions for saving water, available at boardofwatersupply.com/conservation/ 7-ways-to-save-water. It would be good to make these suggestions a habit now. They’re not hard. And given what we’ve seen with climate change, it could be a lot worse. Previous Story Off the News: Inspirational women win Nobels