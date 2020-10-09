Off the News: Conserve water, for now and later

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not news that the Board of Water Supply wants us to conserve water: It’s the agency’s constant refrain. But with this year’s lack of rain creating drought conditions, the aquifers aren’t being recharged as usual, and BWS is especially concerned.

BWS offers seven suggestions for saving water, available at boardofwatersupply.com/conservation/ 7-ways-to-save-water.

It would be good to make these suggestions a habit now. They’re not hard. And given what we’ve seen with climate change, it could be a lot worse.