Hawaii News

Private Label Collection to manage Kaimana

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

Private Label Collection will be the new manager of The New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel beginning Dec. 1, when it changes its name to Kaimana Beach Hotel.

The Wailea-based company also manages the Hotel Wailea on Maui.

The New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel filed a notice with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations on Sept. 15 in which it said that 110 of its 114 employees workers would lose their jobs as of Nov. 30 "due to (the) sale of the hotel and property."

The 125-room hotel at 2863 Kalakaua Ave. in Waikiki was sold nearly two years ago for $23.9 million to Honolulu-based BlackSand Capital.

The partners of Private Label Collection are Jonathan McManus, who oversees real estate and development, and Markus Schale, who oversees operations.

Restaurants managed by the Private Label Collection are The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea, The Treehouse on Maui, Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco and the Napa Valley Burger Company in Sausalito, Calif.