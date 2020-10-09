comscore Private Label Collection to manage Kaimana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Private Label Collection to manage Kaimana

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Private Label Collection will be the new manager of The New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel beginning Dec. 1, when it changes its name to Kaimana Beach Hotel. Read more

Previous Story
Varona Village sale pact approved by city

Scroll Up