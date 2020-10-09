Rearview Mirror: Tin Can Alley and the Beretania Follies conjure up memories of years past
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Tempest Storm, was the biggest draw at the follies and earned about $7,000 a week in today’s dollars.
STAR-ADVERTISER
The Beretania Follies was one of Hawaii’s top burlesque houses from 1944 to 1961.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Ron Bright died in 2015.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree