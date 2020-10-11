6 classic horror films for a stay-at-home Halloween

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Universal Pictures released a series of horror films in the 1930s that became the prototypes for the decades of horror films that followed.

More than 80 years later they are recognized as classics in their own right. Halloween season is the perfect time to dust them off for another nostalgic viewing — or introduce them to someone for the first time.

Note: The loud deaths of two characters were toned down in “Dracula,” and a scene where the “monster” accidentally kills a child was cut entirely from “Frankenstein,” after Hollywood established a formal production code prohibiting “offensive” content in 1934. Some footage was lost forever, but it may be possible to find versions where some cuts have been restored.

These movies are available to rent, stream or buy for under $15 each on various online streaming platforms and websites.

“Dracula”

(1931)

Bela Lugosi’s portrayal of the “undead” Transylvanian vampire who travels to London in search of fresh prey is still the standard against which against all other actors’ work is compared.

“Frankenstein”

(1931)

Boris Karloff starred as the corpse that Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) successfully brings back to life in his quest to create a living being from parts of dead bodies. The screenplay made significant changes in the characters Mary Shelley created in her 1818 novel, “Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus,” and the popular success of the movie made Karloff’s portrayal of the “monster” the definitive one.

“The Mummy”

(1932)

Egyptian high priest Imhotep (Boris Karloff, pictured), wrapped like a mummy and buried alive for attempting to resurrect Princess Anck-su-namun, is accidentally brought back to life by an archaeologist’s assistant. Disguised as a modern-day Egyptian, Imhotep leads archaeologists to Anck-su-namun’s tomb hoping to revive her corpse. He then meets Helen Grosvenor (Zita Johann), sees her as the reincarnation of Anck-su-namun, and decides to make Helen his immortal bride.

“Bride of Frankenstein”

(1935)

Dr. Frankenstein (Clive) and his “monster” (Karloff) return in what many fans rate as one of the best sequels in the genre. Elsa Lanchester stars in the title role as the female corpse Dr. Frankenstein and his former mentor, Dr. Septimus Pretorius (Ernest Thesiger), reanimate to be the “monster’s” bride.

“Werewolf of London”

(1935)

Wealthy and world-renowned English botanist Wilfred Glendon (Henry Hull) travels to Tibet to find a rare plant. He finds the plant but is attacked and bitten by a strange animal. Glendon returns to London unaware that he will become a werewolf on the next full moon.

“The Wolf Man”

(1941)

Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.) returns home to reconcile with his father, becomes involved with one of the local women and gets bitten by a wolf. Chaney and makeup designer Jack Pierce created Hollywood’s definitive “wolf man” character.