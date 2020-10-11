comscore 6 classic horror films for a stay-at-home Halloween | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

6 classic horror films for a stay-at-home Halloween

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:51 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula.

  • The Mummy.

    The Mummy.

These movies are available to rent, stream or buy for under $15 each on various online streaming platforms and websites. Read more

Previous Story
Wingfoiling is the latest craze in watersports

Scroll Up