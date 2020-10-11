Virtual fundraiser celebrates music, history of Kalaupapa
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY STEPHEN INGLIS
Stephen Inglis, left, and Dennis Kamakahi’s album of songs about Kalaupapa “Waimaka Helelei,” won a Na Hoku Hanohano Award in 2012.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree