Hawaii island fiber-optic project to improve internet stability
Hawaii News

Hawaii island fiber-optic project to improve internet stability

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. is upgrading and relocating power lines through Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which will allow Spectrum and Hawaiian Telecom to share space on the poles to complete the island’s broadband loop. Read more

