Plans moving forward on new Oahu jail despite economic woes
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
One of the sleeping areas on the State guided tour of the Oahu Community Correctional Center prison facilities.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
An enclosed locked walkway inside OCCC.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
The library area inside OCCC.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree