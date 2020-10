Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Josh Tatofi was Saturday night’s big winner — adding six Na Hoku Hanohano Awards to his collection — as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts announced this year’s winners in a virtual presentation of the 43rd Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards show that was pre-recorded primarily at the Hawaii Theatre Center with COVID-19 protocols in full effect.

Tatofi won male vocalist of the year and island music album of the year for the second time. He also won Hawaiian single of the year, favorite entertainer (by public vote online) and album of the year.

Since album of the year awards go to the producer(s) as well as the artist, the win was a twofer for Tatofi since he also co-produced the album with Kapena De Lima. De Lima’s win with Tatofi was one of three for him on Saturday; he earned a second Hoku for co-producing the year’s winning anthology album and a third for his work as studio engineer for his own hapa haole solo album, “Island Beyond the Stars.”

Na Wai ‘Eha — last year’s most promising artists — also won three categories. The quartet’s wins included the prestigious adjudicated award for Hawaiian language performance.

Hawaii music industry veterans Ekolu, Kenneth Makuakane and Jeff Peterson won two awards each.

Natalie Ai Kamauu won female vocalist of the year for the fifth time. Zachary Lum won the adjudicated award for Hawaiian language composition for the fourth year in a row.

The HARA membership determines the winners in 29 categories. Winners in the Hawaiian-language categories, engineering categories, liner notes and graphics are selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category is also adjudicated. The criteria used in determining eligibility for the category, and the qualifications of the adjudicators, have not been made public.

The Ki-ho‘alu Legacy Award is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation. It has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

2020 NA HOKU HANOHANO AWARDS

WINNERS

>> Album of the year (awarded to artist and producers): “Ua Kui A Lawa,” Josh Tatofi (Rockwall), Josh Tatofi and Kapena De Lima, producers

>> Male vocalist: Josh Tatofi, “Ua Kui A Lawa” (Rockwall)

>> Female vocalist: Natalie Ai Kamauu, “21°N 158°W” (Keko)

>> Group: Na Wai ‘Eha, “Lovely Sunrise” (NWE Records)

>> Most promising artist: Ei Nei, “Hui!” (Ei Nei)

>> EP (extended play): “Higher,” Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

>> Hawaiian EP: “Hiki Mai E Ka La,” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

>> Single: “Desecration,” Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

>> Hawaiian single: “Melia,” Josh Tatofi (Rockwall)

>> Music video: “Hawaii 78 — Song Across Hawaii,” Mana Maoli Collective (no label)

>> Hawaiian music video: “Ku Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i,” various artists (Kanaeokana)

>> Instrumental composition (composer’s award): “Cyril’s Mele,” Jeff Peterson from “Ka Nani O Ki Ho‘alu, The Beauty of Slack Key,” Jeff Peterson, composer (Peterson Productions)

>> Song of the year (composer’s award): “Ku Ha‘aheo e Ku‘u Hawai‘i,” various artists from “Kuha‘o Maunakea” Hinaleimoana Wong, composer. (Kanaeokana)

>> Alternative album: “&Bougainvillea,” Izik (Zeo Music)

>> Anthology (producer’s award): “20 Year Anniversary ‘Timeless,’” Ekolu (Waiehu Records), Lukela Keala and Kapena De Lima, producers

>> Compilation album (producer’s award): “Hawaiian Lullaby,” various artists (Haku Records), Kimie Miner and Imua Garza, producers

>> Contemporary album: “Ku Kia‘i Mauna Together We Rise,” Hawane Rios (Religion Records A&C)

>> Contemporary acoustic album: “Feel at Home,” Kala‘e Camarillo (no label)

>> Hawaiian music album: “Lovely Sunrise,” Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE Records)

>> Hawaiian slack key album: “Ka Nani O Ki Ho‘alu, The Beauty of Slack Key,” Jeff Peterson (Peterson Productions)

>> Hip hop album: “Kuleana,” Thomas Iannucci (no label)

>> Instrumental album: “Kauaheahe,” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

>> Island music album: “Ua Kui A Lawa,” Josh Tatofi (Rockwall)

>> Jazz album: “Renditions,” Maggie Herron (Herron Song)

>> Metal album: “III,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> R&B album: “S.O.U.L. Songs of Unexpected Life,” Kamaka Camarillo (no label)

>> Reggae album: “Sense of Purpose,” Maoli (Awong Entertainment)

>> Religious album: “Ho‘onani Kakou Ia Ia,” Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus (no label)

>> Rock album: “Love and Lightning,” Lightning Larry Dupio (no label)

ADJUDICATED AWARDS

>> Hawaiian language performance: “Lovely Sunrise,” Na Wai ‘Eha (NWE Records)

>> Haku Mele (composer’s award): “Na Pu‘uwai Haokila,” Zachary Lum, composer, from “Koha‘o Maunakea,” Various Artists (Kanaeokana)

>> General engineering: Kapena De Lima for “Island Beyond the Stars” by Pena Bu (Bu Roc Records)

>> Hawaiian engineering: Bob St. John for “Island Style ‘Ukulele 3” by various artists (Neos Productions)

>> Graphics award: Wailani Artates and Kumu Micah Kamohoali‘i for “Kalawai‘anui” by Amy Hanaiali‘i (Ua)

>> Liner notes award: Kalikolihau Paik and Puakea Nogelmeier for “Ka Lei Moana” by Kupaoa (Hula Kupuna Productions)

>> International album special recognition award: “Ka‘apuni,” Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

KI-HO‘ALU LEGACY AWARD

(administered by the Ki-ho‘alu Foundation)

>> Kevin Brown and Ikaika Brown

FAVORITE ENTERTAINER

(public vote)

>> Josh Tatofi