comscore David Shapiro: State reopening Hawaii tourism on a wish and a prayer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: State reopening Hawaii tourism on a wish and a prayer

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hopes must be attached to workable plans, and unfortunately we’ve seen too few of those from the state in the months since the pandemic started. A weary public is understandingly skittish about inviting more coronavirus in along with tourists. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s public schools opt for different approaches this quarter
Next Story
Vital statistics: Oct. 2 - Oct. 8, 2020

Scroll Up