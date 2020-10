Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

By now, hopefully, your Nov. 3 general election ballot has arrived in the mail and you have begun to sort through the four city and county propositions on the ballot.

Nothing against revising portions of the Honolulu City Charter, you understand, but surely there was room for some measures from the sports world to be put up for a vote as well.

Here’s what it might look like if there were an actual Sports Charter ballot:

Proposition A: If no spectators are allowed in the stands for University of Hawaii football games at Aloha Stadium this season, shall a special pandemic pay-per-view discount be made available to Rainbow Warrior fans to watch the games at home?

Proposition B: Shall the state’s private development partner for the building and operation of the new stadium be allowed to seek out a naming sponsor to share or replace “Aloha Stadium?”

Proposition C: Before UH is allowed to drop an academic program from its offerings due to budget cuts, shall it first be required to ax one of its athletic teams?

Proposition D: If their Big West Conference basketball opponents refuse to play road games in Hawaii this year while requiring UH women or men to play all their games in California, shall those schools pay UH a travel subsidy?

Proposition E: Should sports gambling be permitted in Hawaii with some of the proceeds going to help fund high school and college athletics in the state?

Proposition F: Is the Ala Wai driving range the best location for a planned Top Golf facility?

Proposition G: Since they have the benefit of union representation as well as individual contracts, should college coaches at public institutions be required to teach at least one off-season class in their sport each academic year?

Proposition H: Should the public high school leagues in the state be permitted to separate from the Dept. of Education?

Proposition I: Shall the court at the Stan Sheriff Center be named in honor of former Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Dave Shoji?

