Passion on display during Rainbow Warriors’ Aloha Stadium football scrimmage

For the University of Hawaii football team, the path to the Oct. 24 season opener involved Saturday’s 10.2-mile field trip.

Saturday’s two-hour, 100-play practice at Aloha Stadium marked the end of the Rainbow Warriors’ training camp. Head coach Todd Graham said the focus will shift to preparing for the road game against Fresno State in 13 days.

The first 11 practices of training camp were held on the Warriors’ grass field. Despite the Warriors’ first two games being on the road, the coaches and the players’ leadership group decided to do a dry run of game-day procedures at Aloha Stadium. Head coach Todd Graham said an officiating crew was secured on Friday.

The full-gear practice featured situational and scrimmage-like sessions in which everyone but No. 1 quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was allowed to be hit. Only people in the “bubble” — players, coaches, staff — were permitted on the field. Media members and fans were not allowed to attend.

“All I need is a 100-yard field, and we’re going to bring it,” Graham said, “our guys did (on Saturday). There wasn’t a soul in the crowd, and there was passion. … Passion comes from within. It’s not externally motivated.”

The offense produced five touchdowns, including a scoring catch by Jared Smart. Cordeiro played about a quarter of the snaps. Boone Abbott, a second-year freshman quarterback, took some snaps with the first team. “Boone had a great day, repping in with the 1s,” Graham said.

The defense also had its moments. Safety Khoury Bethley said the No. 1 defense relinquished only one touchdown.

In assistant head coach Kody Cooke’s scoring system, points are deducted for penalties and mistakes. Although each side was assessed seven penalties, the offense committed too many turnovers, leading to the defense being awarded the “championship” belt for winning the day.

Graham emphasized the offense cannot claim the belt without “100% ball security” during drills. “That is the key component for us,” Graham said. “If we don’t turn the ball over — and we don’t have penalties — that’s the only thing that can stop us. That’s a big deal.”

But Graham praised the “explosive” players on offense, particularly Cordeiro and an experienced offensive line. The Warriors appeared to have adjusted to the rat-a-tat tempo of the run-and-gun offense, which has added some routes and a running element to the run-and-shoot attack of the previous two UH seasons. The defense also is making the transition to a more attacking, multiple-look approach.

“Our guys had a great spirit today,” Graham said. “They competed. I like how they competed. We have a lot of work to do in two weeks to make sure we eliminate the defects.”

During the season, the Warriors will use a three-day system, with the more physical practices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and what Graham termed the “dress rehearsal” on Thursdays. A Tuesday practice is considered a “heavy day” with the emphasis on must-stop and short-yardage situations. A Wednesday practice will feature more third-down situations. Graham said he would like to have three “Tuesday,” three “Wednesday” and two “Thursday” practices in advance of the FSU game.

Beginning Monday, Graham said, scout teams will be formed. The top two units will practice against the scouts simulating Fresno State’s offense and defense.