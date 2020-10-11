comscore Passion on display during Rainbow Warriors’ Aloha Stadium football scrimmage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Passion on display during Rainbow Warriors’ Aloha Stadium football scrimmage

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Saturday’s two-hour, 100-play practice at Aloha Stadium marked the end of the Rainbow Warriors’ training camp. Head coach Todd Graham said the focus will shift to preparing for the road game against Fresno State in 13 days. Read more

