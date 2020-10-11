Las Vegas Advisor: Mysterious Area 15 complex opens in Vegas

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While some of A15’s more eclectic offerings aren’t yet open, much of the art is in place, along with the central Oddwood Bar that features a 20-foot-high tree with 5,000 pulsating LED lights and food from celebrity chef Todd English. Read more

Announced in 2018 and originally scheduled to open in 2019, the mysterious non-gaming complex Area 15 opened last month. Located just west of the Strip and visible from I-15, Area 15 is described as a new-age art, entertainment, retail, dining and event space. However, it’s difficult to tell if that description applies, as only 40,000 of the 200,000 total square feet is currently accessible.

While some of A15’s more eclectic offerings aren’t yet open, much of the art is in place, along with the central Oddwood Bar that features a 20-foot-high tree with 5,000 pulsating LED lights and food from celebrity chef Todd English. Planned for future phases are a combo grocery store/art collective, an amusement-park inspired distillery and an ax-throwing lounge.

Virgin opening: An opening date for Virgin Las Vegas has been announced. The revamped and rebranded resort that was formerly the Hard Rock was originally scheduled to open in December, but COVID-19 concerns prompted a delay. It won’t be that long of a delay, however — the opening is now scheduled for Jan. 15, 2021.

Cosmo cocktails: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has initiated “Cocktail Hour” at restaurants throughout the property. The hours and offerings are different between venues, but a happy hour discount of some sort can be found daily between 4 and 7 p.m. Food specials start at $5 and drinks at $6.

Question: With the Station and Boyd football contests suspended this year, are there any free football contests I can play when I come to town?

Answer: There are four freebies that you can play simply by visiting the sponsoring casino and submitting your picks on a kiosk. Two are at the Rampart casino, which is on the far west side of town, one is at Klondike Sunset on the far east side, and the fourth is at Ellis Island, less than a mile east of the Strip. All pay cash prizes weekly.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.