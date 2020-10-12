Community unites to restore and clean Waianae Japanese Cemetery
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:54 p.m.
COURTESY MYRA FUJII
The Waianae community worked together on Oct. 4 to help clean up the Waianae Japanese Cemetery, which vandals desecrated last month leaving more than 20 headstones overturned. Above, members of Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae helped the Doi family return the their family’s headstone and base onto its foundation.
COURTESY MYRA FUJII
A volunteer trimmed the grass around the cemetery.
COURTESY MYRA FUJII
Firefighters responded to a fire in September from a campsite at the Waianae Japanese Cemetery.
COURTESY MYRA FUJII
Above, a mattress was found on Oct. 4 near a toppled gravestone and concrete pieces that were made into makeshift tables. Campers also placed their possessions on the grave.