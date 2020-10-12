comscore Community unites to restore and clean Waianae Japanese Cemetery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Community unites to restore and clean Waianae Japanese Cemetery

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • COURTESY MYRA FUJII The Waianae community worked together on Oct. 4 to help clean up the Waianae Japa­nese Cemetery, which vandals desecrated last month leaving more than 20 headstones overturned. Above, members of Pu‘uhonua O Wai‘anae helped the Doi family return the their family’s headstone and base onto its foundation.

  • COURTESY MYRA FUJII A volunteer trimmed the grass around the cemetery.

  • COURTESY MYRA FUJII Firefighters responded to a fire in September from a campsite at the Waianae Japanese Cemetery.

  • COURTESY MYRA FUJII Above, a mattress was found on Oct. 4 near a toppled gravestone and concrete pieces that were made into makeshift tables. Campers also placed their possessions on the grave.

When Lena Suzuki heard in September about the desecration of graves and trash strewn across the grounds at the Waianae Japanese Cemetery, where her husband’s relatives are buried, she organized a cleanup and asked for the community’s help. Read more

