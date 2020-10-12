Neglected Varona Village plantation community in Ewa awaits redevelopment plans
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:13 a.m.
Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com
Local developer Peter Savio has partnered with Hawaii Habitat for Humanity to restore Varona Village, where some homes on Oahu's Ewa Plain are close to a century old.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Crescencia Repicio Malate, 80, has been a resident of Varona since 1971. Her house is also located on Manakuke Street.
Eusebia Batalon, 88, hopes to own her home in Ewa’s Varona Village. Above, she stands in the living room in her house on Manakuke Street.
Above, residents rode bicycles on Manakuke Street in Varona Village.
Above, bus stop on Renton Road is adorned with a Varona Village sign.
Boarded up homes on Kihi St.
Deteriorating homes in Varona Village, former plantation camp to be renovated by a private developer under a city rfp.
Juanita Rodriguez, left, Lucena Tapaon, and Crescencia Repicio Malate all have homes on Manakuke St. in Varona Village.
Deteriorating homes in Varona Village, former plantation camp to be renovated by a private developer under a city rfp.