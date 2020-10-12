comscore Neglected Varona Village plantation community in Ewa awaits redevelopment plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Neglected Varona Village plantation community in Ewa awaits redevelopment plans

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.

  • Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Local developer Peter Savio has partnered with Hawaii Habitat for Humanity to restore Varona Village, where some homes on Oahu's Ewa Plain are close to a century old.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Crescencia Repicio Malate, 80, has been a resident of Varona since 1971. Her house is also located on Manakuke Street.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Eusebia Batalon, 88, hopes to own her home in Ewa’s Varona Village. Above, she stands in the living room in her house on Manakuke Street.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, residents rode bicycles on Manakuke Street in Varona Village.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, bus stop on Renton Road is adorned with a Varona Village sign.

  • October 7, 2020 CTY-Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Boarded up homes on Kihi St. Deteriorating homes in Varona Village, former plantation camp to be renovated by a private developer under a city rfp.

  • October 7, 2020 CTY-Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Juanita Rodriguez, left, Lucena Tapaon, and Crescencia Repicio Malate all have homes on Manakuke St. in Varona Village. Deteriorating homes in Varona Village, former plantation camp to be renovated by a private developer under a city rfp.

Eusebia Batalon would like to think she will live to see the day she buys her city-owned home under a government initiative announced 39 years ago to preserve several now-historic Oahu sugar plantation housing camps. Read more

