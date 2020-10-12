NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was re-signed to the team’s practice squad this week. Read more

University of Hawaii

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was re-signed to the team’s practice squad this week.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted once for 54 yards with a net average of 49.0 against the Browns.

Kahuku

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Had one quarterback hit against the Giants.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Plays today against the Saints.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Had three solo tackles against the 49ers.

Lahainaluna

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Was not active against the Seahawks.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Had their game against the Patriots scheduled for today moved to next Monday.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had three solo tackles, two assists and a quarterback hit against the Browns.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Connected on all of his kicks — 3-for-3 on field goals, including a long of 46 yards and 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks against the Jaguars.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Started at nose tackle against the Eagles and recorded two assisted tackles.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Scheduled to play Tuesday against the Bills.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at left guard against the Steelers. Last week against the 49ers, Herbig played 100% of the 62 offensive snaps.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Remained inactive, with Nathan Peterman being the backup game-day quarterback against the Chiefs.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was the only Miami player not to play in their blowout victory over the 49ers.