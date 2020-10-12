Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was re-signed to the team’s practice squad this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was re-signed to the team’s practice squad this week. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted once for 54 yards with a net average of 49.0 against the Browns. Kahuku >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Had one quarterback hit against the Giants. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Plays today against the Saints. Kamehameha >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Had three solo tackles against the 49ers. Lahainaluna >> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Was not active against the Seahawks. Leilehua >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Had their game against the Patriots scheduled for today moved to next Monday. Punahou >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had three solo tackles, two assists and a quarterback hit against the Browns. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Connected on all of his kicks — 3-for-3 on field goals, including a long of 46 yards and 3-for-3 on extra-point kicks against the Jaguars. Saint Louis >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Started at nose tackle against the Eagles and recorded two assisted tackles. >> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Scheduled to play Tuesday against the Bills. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at left guard against the Steelers. Last week against the 49ers, Herbig played 100% of the 62 offensive snaps. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Remained inactive, with Nathan Peterman being the backup game-day quarterback against the Chiefs. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was the only Miami player not to play in their blowout victory over the 49ers. Previous Story LSU exits AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2017