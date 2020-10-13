Off the News: Doubts about Acellus program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state school board will discuss on Thursday sacking the Acellus Learning Accelerator as the distance-learning delivery system. Hawaii schools were among the first but are not the last to raise complaints about some content considered racist, sexist or inaccurate. In California, La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools and Alameda districts also are throwing shade on it.

Substitute teachers get some leeway, but that only goes so far — especially if the “teacher” also has the limitations of an online platform.