Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Doubts about Acellus program

Today

The state school board will discuss on Thursday sacking the Acellus Learning Accelerator as the distance-learning delivery system. Hawaii schools were among the first but are not the last to raise complaints about some content considered racist, sexist or inaccurate. In California, La Mesa-Spring Valley Schools and Alameda districts also are throwing shade on it. Substitute teachers get some leeway, but that only goes so far — especially if the "teacher" also has the limitations of an online platform.