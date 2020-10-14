Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is chosen as one of 4 captains for the Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cordeiro, who has never been an official captain previously, has embraced the responsibilities that come with the ball-distributing position. Read more

There was a general feeling that quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was a leader.

On Tuesday, his University of Hawaii football teammates seconded that emotion.

In the voting by the players, Cordeiro, running back Miles Reed, and safeties Khoury Bethley and Eugene Ford were named co-captains for the 2020 season.

Cordeiro, a third-year sophomore, is a 2018 graduate of Saint Louis School.

“Just being born in Hawaii, watching Hawaii football, means a lot,” Cordeiro said of the selection,. “I mean, just playing in front of my family, in front of the fans, that stadium rocking — when they can come, when it’s safe to come — it’s just an honor.”

Cordeiro was the primary understudy to future NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa until being named Saint Louis’ No. 1 quarterback as a senior in 2017. Cordeiro led the Crusaders to the state’s Open Division championship. He was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2018, Cordeiro led UH to two comebacks while maintaining his redshirt status for that freshman year. Last season, Cordeiro shared the quarterback’s job with Cole McDonald, who went on to being the Tennessee Titans’ seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Graham, who was hired as UH head coach in January, named Cordeiro as the starting quarterback in the spring without the Warriors conducting a practice. Offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne has referred to Cordeiro as the run-and-gun’s point guard.

Cordeiro, who has never been an official captain previously, has embraced the responsibilities that come with the ball-distributing position.

“I’m not going to change a thing,” Cordeiro said. “I’m still going to lead by example. I’m still going to lead the offense. And, basically, I have their back and they have my back.”

At 5 feet 8 and 190 pounds, Reed, a fourth-year junior from Corona, Calif., is a mixture of speed and unheralded strength. His nickname is “Bam-Bam.”

Reed was sixth among Mountain West players with 908 rushing yards in 2019. He is expanding his role to include more pass routes.

Bethley, a junior from Chino Hills, Calif., was the Warriors’ leader in tackles (83) and solo stops (61) in 2019. Bethley starred in the 2019 SoFi Hawaii Bowl with two interceptions, including a pick in the final minute.

Ford, a senior from Venice, Calif., has started at every position in the secondary during his first three UH seasons. He was fifth on the team with 55 tackles last season.

Ford was the first recruiting commitment after Nick Rolovich was hired as UH head coach in November 2015. Ford delayed his enrollment for a semester. Soon after joining the Warriors in January 2017, Ford spent time in the weight room and the community. He said his enthusiasm for volunteer work fueled his goal of “just making a difference out there.” Ford has received national recognition for volunteer work.

During Tuesday’s practice, the Warriors were in game-week mode ahead of the Oct. 24 opener against Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium. The top two units practiced against scout teams portraying Fresno State’s offense and defense.

“It’s very beneficial the way Coach Graham has everything set up,” Ford said. “Just understanding how the game pace is going to go, understanding calls, understanding the playbook (and) what to expect. It’s going very fast, and it’s going to slow down once the game comes. … The shift, everything, is focused on Fresno.”