Column: If we must have a rail system, at least we can ‘build it better’
- By Dennis Callan
-
Today
- Updated 6:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tracks for Honolulu’s rail transit system snake past Waipahu High School, headed toward town.
-
Dennis Callan, a Punchbowl resident, is a co-founder of Stop Rail Now.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree