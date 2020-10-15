comscore Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program denied again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program denied again

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

When fans packed the Stan Sheriff Center last year for the Big West Conference men’s volleyball championship, the league and participating teams urged the University of Hawaii to tender bids to host an NCAA championship. Read more

Previous Story
Hulk Who? AEW dishes out punishment as it hits 1-year mark

Scroll Up