University of Hawaii Warriors ready to take opponents into deep water

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the first test nine days away, the University of Hawaii football team hopes to benefit from its go-the-distance learning. Read more

With the first test nine days away, the University of Hawaii football team hopes to benefit from its go-the-distance learning.

“We want to be able to take people into the ‘fifth quarter’ and into overtime, or whatever that may be, and be able to punish (opponents) at the end of the day,” said assistant head coach Kody Cooke, who oversees the Rainbow Warriors’ strength/conditioning program. The Warriors’ Oct. 24 season opener is on the road against Fresno State.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro said the Warriors’ in-shape goal is “by the time we’re in the fourth quarter, we’re running (like) how we did in the first quarter.”

Todd Graham was hired as UH’s head coach in January, and his first hire was Cooke. As a former player and strength/conditioning coach under Graham at Tulsa and then Arizona State, Cooke was familiar with the speed and endurance needed to play in the run-and-gun offense. In 2010, Tulsa averaged an offensive play every 23 seconds and, out of the no-huddle scheme, needed 14 seconds from setup to snap. In 2012, Graham’s first season at ASU, the Sun Devils averaged 81.5 plays per game. Cooke is entrusted to, so to speak, bring the Warriors up to speed.

Cooke and his staff have been creative during this unique offseason. The Warriors went through the conditioning program through March, when the pandemic led to the cancellation of spring training. The Warriors went 15 weeks without in-person training from the UH staff before limited workouts resumed for most of July.

During the restricted period, Cooke was able to offer tips and guidelines through Zoom and video sessions. He said players could view apps offering various workouts ranging from full to no access to weight and exercise equipment. Cooke also presented position-specific workouts. Cooke said linemen need training programs different from ball-handling players.

Cooke said the players were in shape when they reported to the start of training camp last month. “I’ve been very impressed overall,” Cooke said.

For skill players — mainly receivers, running backs, quarterbacks and defensive backs — Cooke has incorporated workouts to increase leg strength and improve shin angles. Cooke is a proponent of single-leg workouts and reverse lunges — all designed with quickness in mind.

In developing linear velocity, Cooke said, the goal is to maximize players’ speed during training. “Being able to raise the ceiling is also going to raise their floors,” Cooke said. “So, being able to increase their max velocity, all the other velocities that fall below that will also be higher. Once you get tired, your 90% of your top-end speed is going to be, hopefully, better than (opposing players’) 90% of their top-end speed.”

As the opener approaches, Cooke said, “I think we’re in great shape now, I really do. Early on, you’ve got to think, too, and this is for any program, ‘these guys haven’t been pads for about 10 months.’ That’s the initial shock factor that comes into play. It’s like this every year. You kind of have to play yourself into football shape. We have a great foundation, a great base, a great power-speed development under our belt right now. And now we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor come into fruition.”