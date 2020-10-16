Editorial | Off the News Off the News: HART, city make a bad marriage? Today Updated 6:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu City Councilman Brandon Elefante’s “divorce” metaphor may not quite fit the dispute over the public-private partnership for rail. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu City Councilman Brandon Elefante’s “divorce” metaphor may not quite fit the dispute over the public-private partnership for rail. Mayor Kirk Caldwell had announced the city’s withdrawal from the deal with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and an unnamed private partner to build and operate the final segment. Caldwell said the remaining two could “pretend” the deal is still there. In what kind of marriage are there three partners? And could a new mayor try for a reconciliation? Previous Story Letters: Hawaii County doesn’t exempt Oahu travelers; Amemiya would be led by special interests; Force Ko Olina to open public access to beaches