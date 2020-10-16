Off the News: New playgrounds across Honolulu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Given that city park playgrounds see a lot of wear and tear, plans for new ones at five parks are likely to get cheers, especially from young children (and their parents).

Foundational work, which includes the removal of old playground equipment, grading and pouring of a new concrete pad, along with improvements to walkways, ramps and landscaping has already been done in East Honolulu’s Wailupe Community Park and Aina Koa Neighborhood Park. A playground site at Waimanalo Beach Park is slated to be examined for cultural artifacts. Also in the lineup for kid-focused upgrades: Lanakila District Park in Kalihi and Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach.