Editorial | Off the News Off the News: New playgrounds across Honolulu Today Updated 6:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Given that city park playgrounds see a lot of wear and tear, plans for new ones at five parks are likely to get cheers, especially from young children (and their parents). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Given that city park playgrounds see a lot of wear and tear, plans for new ones at five parks are likely to get cheers, especially from young children (and their parents). Foundational work, which includes the removal of old playground equipment, grading and pouring of a new concrete pad, along with improvements to walkways, ramps and landscaping has already been done in East Honolulu’s Wailupe Community Park and Aina Koa Neighborhood Park. A playground site at Waimanalo Beach Park is slated to be examined for cultural artifacts. Also in the lineup for kid-focused upgrades: Lanakila District Park in Kalihi and Geiger Community Park in Ewa Beach. Previous Story Letters: Hawaii County doesn’t exempt Oahu travelers; Amemiya would be led by special interests; Force Ko Olina to open public access to beaches