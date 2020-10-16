comscore Off the News: New playgrounds across Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New playgrounds across Honolulu

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

Given that city park playgrounds see a lot of wear and tear, plans for new ones at five parks are likely to get cheers, especially from young children (and their parents). Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Hawaii County doesn’t exempt Oahu travelers; Amemiya would be led by special interests; Force Ko Olina to open public access to beaches

Scroll Up