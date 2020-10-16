comscore New record set for Hawaii voter registrations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New record set for Hawaii voter registrations

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Following a record-setting primary election turnout, more than 832,000 people across the state already had registered to vote as of Thursday — and many likely already have voted through mail-in ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, which will decide Honolulu’s next mayor and the next U.S. president. Read more

