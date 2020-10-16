comscore BEI Hawaii to pay penalty in EPA settlement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

BEI Hawaii to pay penalty in EPA settlement

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

BEI Hawaii will pay a $127,209 civil penalty as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for alleged violations of the federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act and Clean Air Act at its Hilo and Honolulu facilities, the federal agency announced Thursday. Read more

