Rearview: Questions answered about Rob Roy’s, Hot Dog Annie’s and the Beaver Grill
Beaver Grill, later the Beaver Restaurant and Lounge, was in business for 124 years. It closed in 1976.
COURTESY TOM FRASER
Rob Roy’s, owned by Chuck Fraser, was a popular upscale, family restaurant in Kailua from 1969 to 1987.
COURTESY TOM FRASER
Rob Roy was a Scottish outlaw and folk hero who lived from 1671 to 1734. Above is an 1820 engraving of Roy by W.H. Worthington.
Hot Dog Annie’s, served night owls only from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the 1960s.
