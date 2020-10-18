Column: Roadmap offers solutions for economic resiliency

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

COVID-19 has only widened the gap of economic inequality in our state and exposed our vulnerabilities as an island economy dependent on tourism. Employment in the tourism industry fell by 60% at the start of the pandemic and today remains at less than half its pre-pandemic levels. This means that 80,000 of our people are still unemployed. Where will all these people find new jobs? How will we transition all these displaced workers into new roles and new industries that are more resilient against economic shocks?

In the face of these severe challenges, a multi-sector partnership has developed a plan called the “Talent Roadmap” to spur economic recovery, provide economic advancement for all of Hawaii’s residents, and ensure a qualified local applicant for all job openings.

One of the main goals of the roadmap is to address the mismatch between educational attainment and labor-market needs in Hawaii. To create more alignment, the roadmap identifies three sectors that state and community leaders should prioritize:

>> Health care, including both clinical and community health. This sector will continue to grow to address the needs of the current public health crisis and the state’s aging population.

>> Technology, including IT, biotechnology and clean-energy occupations. This sector has seen significant growth over the last decade and will continue to drive demand for skilled workers.

>> Skilled trades, including sustainable agriculture, manufacturing and construction. This sector continues to be strong with notable growth in such new areas as aquaculture and sustainable agriculture.

These sectors are recession-resilient and offer workers high-wage, high-growth career pathways. Within these three sectors, the roadmap suggests focusing on expanding work-based learning opportunities by working with local industries and offering programs that rapidly re-skill our workforce.

We are already seeing the roadmap in action with such programs as the Kupu ‘Aina Corps, which provides employment opportunities at conservation and agriculture-based host sites statewide. Another example is the Oahu Back to Work partnership between the University of Hawaii community colleges, UH-Manoa and the City and County of Honolulu that offers free courses for Oahu residents for such classes as certified nurse aide training and forklift operator certification.

Hawaii Pacific Health also has a successful medical assistant program that offers high school students an introduction to the health-care field. These projects are shovel-ready to invest in now and can be scaled or replicated in other areas to meet the needs of our residents and our local businesses. Moreover, the Roadmap identifies new sources of public funding and offers suggestions for private-public partnerships to help fund these programs.

The Talent Roadmap was also vital to securing $13 million in federal CARES Act funding for a workforce and training program called Hana Career Pathways between the UH community colleges, Chaminade University and the Workforce Development Council. Hawaii was one of only eight states selected for this federal grant; the funds will be used to build more education to career pathways within the three priority sectors identified in the roadmap.

We know many difficult decisions lie ahead as we face shrinking budgets. Now is the time for our leaders to come together and invest in these high- priority sectors that will create a more resilient economy and provide family-sustaining wages for our people. We call upon our decision-makers to use the Talent Roadmap to plan Hawaii’s economic recovery and prioritize where we spend our precious resources.

By expanding work-based learning, rapidly reskilling and credentialing our residents, and advancing industry-driven solutions, we can move our people and state to recovery and long-term resiliency.

Rob Nobriga is president of Island Holdings and chairman of Hawaii Executive Collaborative (HEC)’s Economy CHANGE Committee; Terry George is president of the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation and HEC Education CHANGE Committee co-chairman; Lynelle Marble is HEC executive director.